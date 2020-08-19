Whether your favorite hair salon is open again or not, styling and coloring your hair at home started off as a necessity. Now that you have a few dyes under your belt, maybe you’ve started to get the hang of it and realized you can save money by not regularly going to a salon.

And if you still haven’t tried coloring your own hair, whether it’s covering grays, giving natural color a little bit of a boost or going all-out with a fun fashion color, we got advice from some master colorists so you can keep up your color while staying at home and flex your major look at your next Zoom happy hour.

If this is your first time coloring your own hair, Megan Graham, owner and master colorist at Megan Graham Beauty in Boston, has a few quick tips. “Be reasonable,” she says. “Staying within two shades of your natural color is achievable at home. A major color change is left to the pros.”

And those who have good relationships with their colorists should reach out and ask for some direction. They may be able to help you match your color, based on their knowledge of your custom blend, and give you advice about managing the process.

Best at-home permanent hair color

Coloring your own hair and covering your roots is easier than you think, even if you’ve never done this at home. Miguel Angarita, master colorist at Oscar Blandi Salon in New York City, shared some advice. “Applying the color only on the visible areas, minimizes mistakes and prevents you from getting overwhelmed,” he says. “So apply only the part and the hairline. Do not run any permanent dye on ends of hair. This can darken or make ends flat.”

Another key tip? Follow the directions to the letter. “Any brand can be safe, but it’s crucial to follow the manufacturer’s directions, as well as to perform a patch test to rule out any color allergies,” says Graham.

L’Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color ($19.98; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to match a salon color, the L’Oréal Paris Feria line offers a rich color with great definition. The line has a large selection of red tones, and is worth looking to if you’re having difficulty matching your salon red. More colors may also be available at Target for $8.99.

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme ($6.99; target.com)

Made with a blend of avocado, shea and coconut oils,