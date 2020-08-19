Flood waters reach the toes of China's famous giant Buddha statue

(CNN) Floods in southern China have caused water from the Yangtze River to reach the toes of a famous gigantic statue of the Buddha -- reportedly for the first time in decades.

Waters also threatened the Buddha's toes in this photo from August 12.

It also caused water to touch the toes of Leshan's Giant Buddha, which state-run media outlet Xinhua reported has not happened in at least seven decades.

The 233-foot-high sitting Buddha was carved out of a hillside on Mount Emei around 1,200 years ago, and forms part of a UNESCO world heritage site in China's Sichuan province.

It usually sits comfortably above the waters of the Yangtze, and tourists gather at its base.

Read More