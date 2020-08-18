Atlantic hurricane season could break more records with multiple storms in the forecast

(CNN) After a brief lull in activity, two new tropical systems are moving through the Atlantic, potentially adding to the record pace of the 2020 hurricane season.

Both systems are expected to develop into tropical depressions or storms later this week. Tropical storms Laura and Marco, the next names on the list for the year, would be the fastest 12th and 13th storms to form, smashing more records for most storms this early in the season.

Low pressure area in the central tropical Atlantic currently has 70% chance of tropical cyclone development in next 48 hours per National #Hurricane Center. If it gets named, it would be Laura. Current record for earliest Atlantic 'L' storm is Luis on August 29, 1995. pic.twitter.com/hxDtJUul4P — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 18, 2020

We are still weeks away from peak of hurricane season

"What people need to realize is that we are still 23 days from the peak of hurricane season, and we are very much on a record pace," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

