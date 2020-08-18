Virginia state senator turns herself in to face charges in connection with the dismantling of a Confederate monument

(CNN) Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas turned herself in to the Portsmouth, Virginia, sheriff's office Tuesday, a day after she was charged in connection with the partial dismantling of a Confederate monument that left a man injured.

Lucas has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000, spokesman Col. Marvin Waters told CNN. She was released on a personal recognizance bond Tuesday afternoon, Waters added, meaning the senator did not have to post bail.

Lucas is one of 14 people charged as a result of a June incident that led to "life threatening" and "permanent injury" of a man, police previously announced. All but one of the individuals facing charges have turned themselves in and have been released on personal recognizance bonds, Waters said.

Among those charged were a Portsmouth school board member, local NAACP chapter members, and three public defenders.

Read More