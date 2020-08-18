Virginia state senator and other local leaders charged in connection with the dismantling of a Confederate monument

(CNN) A Virginia Democratic state senator is among at least 14 people to be charged in connection with the partial dismantling of a Confederate monument in June that led to "life threatening" and "permanent injury" of a man, Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced during a news conference Monday.

Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who is also president pro tempore of the Virginia state senate, has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. Charges were also filed against a Portsmouth school board member, local NAACP chapter members and three public defenders.

L. Louise Lucas, left, listens to the proceedings on the Senate floor at the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.

Neither Lucas, Portsmouth Mayor John L. Rowe Jr., nor a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Public Schools could be immediately reached for comment.

Greene requested the individuals charged voluntarily turn themselves into custody.

"During this time of our nation's unrest, which was a direct result of the heinous death of Mr. George Floyd, countless monuments across our nation were being defaced by protestors," Greene said. "Many of those localities investigated the acts of destruction and subsequently charged the responsible parties well after the incidents were over," Greene said, adding that the Portsmouth incident was the only one nationwide that resulted in a man being gravely injured.