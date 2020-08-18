UNC-Chapel Hill's student newspaper editorial calls out university leadership on in-person classes after Covid-19 outbreak

(CNN) The editorial board for the Daily Tar Heel (DTH), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's student newspaper, didn't mince words in a pointed editorial aimed at UNC's leadership titled, "UNC has a clusterf**k on its hands."

UNC was forced to cancel in-person classes and switch to remote learning after at least 130 students tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of classes. As of Monday morning, 954 students were tested, 177 students were put in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.

"We all saw this coming," the DTH editorial board wrote.

Adding, "But University leadership should have expected students, many of whom are now living on their own for the first time, to be reckless. Reports of parties throughout the weekend come as no surprise. Though these students are not faultless, it was the University's responsibility to disincentivize such gatherings by reconsidering its plans to operate in-person earlier on."

The school chose to ignore the recommendation of the Orange County Health Department (OCHD) to restrict on campus housing to "at-risk students" and to shift to remote learning for at least the first 5 weeks of the semester, the editorial said.

Read More