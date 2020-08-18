Nearly 150 years ago, Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting when women weren't allowed to. Today, she'll get a pardon

(CNN) Susan B. Anthony wasn't one to go quietly.

She died before women secured the right to vote, but she found a way to vote anyway, 50 years before the 19th Amendment passed. She was eventually arrested and convicted for casting her vote.

Almost 150 years later, Anthony is getting the kind of recognition from the federal government she would've scoffed at during her life.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he will pardon the defiant suffragist on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Anthony is perhaps the best-known leader of the women's suffrage movement.

She knew it was illegal to vote but did it anyway