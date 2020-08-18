Texas Rangers name first female captains and first captain with a doctorate

(CNN) The Texas Rangers are making history with three landmark promotions announced on Tuesday.

, according officials. After nearly 200 years, the Texas Department of Public Safety promoted their first female captains, Rangers Wende Wakeman and Melba Saenz. Ranger James Thomas was also promoted to the rank of captain, making him the first known Ranger in modern history to hold a doctorate degree

"These three talented, dedicated professionals have excelled in positions throughout their DPS careers and have exhibited tremendous commitment to the people of Texas and our law enforcement partners," DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a press release on Tuesday. "I have the utmost confidence they will continue to make the department proud in their new roles within the Rangers."

All three trailblazing captains held the rank of lieutenant before their promotions. Thomas and Wakeman will officially become captains on September 1 and will be stationed in Austin. Saenz was promoted on May 15 and is on duty in Edinburg.

The Texas Rangers, an elite law enforcement division in the state, consists of nearly 170 Rangers. The group specializes in investigating some of the state's major crime incidents including, officer-involved shootings, crimes against children, border security and public corruption.

