Thousands seek to adopt a 9-year-old boy after seeing his heartbreaking plea for a new family

(CNN) If 9-year-old Jordan could be anywhere in the world, he'd be at an adoption party celebrating with a forever family of his own.

"I hope one of y'all pick me," he told KFOR. "I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don't really care."

When asked what he'd do if he was given three wishes, Jordan said he really only needs one.

"To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have," said Jordan, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

