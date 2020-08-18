Lakers wear red MAGA-like hats but the message asks for justice for Breonna Taylor

(CNN) Their results on the basketball court ultimately weren't what they wanted, but LeBron James and other Los Angeles Lakers sent a message on Tuesday as they arrived at the arena.

Ahead of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, players from the Lakers were seen wearing red hats, which looked like MAGA hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump.

But the text on the hats reads: "Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police in her apartment during a flawed forced-entry raid in the early morning hours of March 13. None of the officers involved has been charged with a crime.

Read More