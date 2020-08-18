Coronavirus outbreak linked to wedding reception in Maine

(CNN) A gathering of people in Maine to celebrate the joyous occasion of a wedding has sparked an outbreak of the coronavirus, according to officials.

"Right now, we do not know if the outbreak originated at the Big Moose Inn or whether there may have been additional sites of transmission at other points during the gathering," Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said during a news conference on Tuesday.

He added that the reception was a connecting point for the group and the agency is still investigating the outbreak.

"What we know right now is that the reception that occurred there on August 7 was a connecting point and that there may have been other sources of transmission in addition to the reception at Big Moose Inn," Dr. Shah said.