Chicago's Navy Pier to shut down temporarily after Labor Day due to Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) Chicago's Navy Pier, a popular tourist attraction, will temporarily close starting September 8 due to the pandemic.

Pier officials made the announcement on Tuesday , saying that the closure is "an effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the organization."

"While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago's most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner in a statement.

"This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic. The temporary closure will allow the Pier and its partners to reduce its operational expenses and support efforts to limit COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and winter seasons."

The closure means that all operations -- including the more than 70 local businesses that operate on the pier -- will be closed, and that public access to the outdoor spaces, including the north and south docks, could be limited or prohibited as well.

