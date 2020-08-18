A California resident has been diagnosed with plague for the first time in five years.

(CNN) A South Lake Tahoe resident has been diagnosed with the plague, marking the first human case in California since 2015.

The infected person is recovering at home under the care of a medical professional, the release said.

Symptoms of plague often appear within two weeks of exposure and can include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes, according to the release. Treatment with antibiotics can be effective if the infectious disease is detected early enough.

El Dorado County Health officials say they are still investigating the circumstances of the case after being notified of the positive test result by the California Department of Public Health.

