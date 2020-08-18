Leon Panetta: What I learned about Joe Biden

Leon Panetta served as Secretary of Defense from 2011 to 2013 and is chairman of The Panetta Institute for Public Policy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) My Italian father had a phrase that sums up the qualities of a good man -- "a buon uomo." It means more than just being a nice guy. It means that person can be trusted, that he is a hard worker, and that he is a reliable friend with a big heart. My father was careful about using this phrase; a man would have to be quite special to deserve it, he would say.

It is out of respect for my father's judgment that I feel comfortable calling Joe Biden a "buon uomo." He is a close friend who I know can help heal the nation's wounds that have been inflicted on our democracy these past four years.

Leon Panetta

I have known Joe for more than 40 years, going back to when I was first elected to the US House of Representatives from California, and he was a young member of the US Senate from Delaware. Over that time, I have worked with Joe and seen his principled leadership in action. What makes him a good leader -- and regularly reaffirms my faith in his leadership -- is his humanity.

The Senate and the House may just be a few steps apart on Capitol Hill, but they are miles apart when it comes to personal interaction. That separation is largely a consequence of the reality that each body is busy working on its own issues, committees and fundraising -- leaving little time for crossover.

But friendships can extend across the Hill -- and, thanks to Joe, I got to experience that firsthand. A group of House members and I put together regular weekly dinners to share food, conversation and political gossip, and, on a whim, we invited Joe to participate one time. To our surprise, he agreed to attend and, more importantly, he fit right in.

Read More