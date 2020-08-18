(CNN) The lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was convicted at a tribunal in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty of being part of the "red cell phone network" involved in the planning of Hariri's assassination.

The other three defendants, Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi and Hassan Habib Merei, were found not guilty at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) in The Hague. The hearing ruled that there was no evidence of their involvement in the bombing.

Vehicles destroyed in the bombing of Hariri's armed motorcade on February 14, 2005, in Beirut, Lebanon.

The special court was set up to try the four suspects, who were charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, intentional homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and other related charges, according to the tribunal website.

The men's whereabouts are currently unknown; the verdict was issued in absentia.

