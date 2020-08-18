It’s bizarre to think we’ve just breezed past August’s mid-month marker, but here we are at the end of summer already. End-of-season sales are beginning to pop up to get us through the final days, but one of the best so far is Uniqlo’s, where more than 1,000 pieces of clothing and accessories are marked down.

True to Uniqlo form, there are a ton of great wardrobe essentials on offer that make for well-made and stylish essentials. Whether you’re stocking up for the hot weather or looking to get ahead on what you’ll be wearing this autumn, there are some great picks at major discounts (some are final sale, so just double-check before you buy!). Read on for some of the best picks from Uniqlo’s End-of-Season Sale.

Mercerized Cotton Short-Sleeve Long Dress ($14.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

Mercerized Cotton Short-Sleeve Long Dress PHOTO: Uniqlo

A T-shirt dress that’s socially appropriate to wear in public is a win for the work-from-home wardrobe.

Linen Blend Short-Sleeve Shirt ($19.90, originally $29.90; uniqlo.com)

Linen Blend Short-Sleeve Shirt PHOTO: Uniqlo

With a boxy fit and a linen-rayon blend for breeziness and smoothness, this button-down blouse goes with summer’s ‘90s vibes and pairs great with 2020’s cropped denim too.

U Fisherman Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater ($19.90, originally $49.90; uniqlo.com)

U Fisherman Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater PHOTO: Uniqlo

Made from a light cotton-polyester blend, this airy sweater is great for fall’s transition days or summer’s cooler evenings. Now the only decision is black or a pop of peach.

Anna Sui Tiered Long Skirt ($19.90, originally $39.90;