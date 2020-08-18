Summer’s clear, warm nights are perfect for stargazing. This is especially true now that many of us are spending more time social distancing in nature. To get the full picture of what’s needed to get better acquainted with the night skies, we spoke with astrophotographer and aerospace engineer Bray Falls — who also happens to have one of the coolest Instagram accounts we’ve ever seen. But first, what the heck is stargazing, anyway?

What is astronomy and stargazing?

Stargazing is just what it sounds like: simply observing the stars. But astronomy goes deeper. It’s the science of observing objects in space and the universe as a whole. It’s safe to say that for thousands of years, people have been marveling at the night sky. While most scientists say humans started officially documenting the stars using telescopes about 400 years ago, some are seeing artifacts that could put our first astronomer ancestors at almost 6,000 years into the past.