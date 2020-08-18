As people become more aware that their beloved tech devices may be swarming with germs, we have yet another entry into the UV sanitizing space with Samsung launching its UV Sanitizer With Wireless Charging for $49.99.

We’ve been testing it for about a week, and it meets the basic goals of a UV sanitizer. In our testing, we saw that the UV lights do successfully turn on and off. Better yet, they don’t cause unnecessary heat around the device you’re sanitizing. There’s also a wireless charging functionality, and for the most part it’s a pretty nice build.

So how does it compare with the sanitizing boxes we’ve already reviewed, like those from PhoneSoap and Casetify? Let’s dive into what we like about Samsung’s UV Sanitizer.

A simple design