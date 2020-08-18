As people become more aware that their beloved tech devices may be swarming with germs, we have yet another entry into the UV sanitizing space with Samsung launching its UV Sanitizer With Wireless Charging for $49.99.

We’ve been testing it for about a week, and it meets the basic goals of a UV sanitizer. In our testing, we saw that the UV lights do successfully turn on and off. Better yet, they don’t cause unnecessary heat around the device you’re sanitizing. There’s also a wireless charging functionality, and for the most part it’s a pretty nice build.

So how does it compare with the sanitizing boxes we’ve already reviewed, like those from PhoneSoap and Casetify? Let’s dive into what we like about Samsung’s UV Sanitizer.

A simple design

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

In the box, Samsung includes the UV sanitizer itself, a short USB-C to USB-A cable and a brief paper manual. Sadly, no power brick or wall plug is included, so you’ll need to supply your own. For the nearly $50 price point, we were expecting one in the box