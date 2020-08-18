We’re all finding ways to adapt to a new normal. One challenge some are facing if they’re choosing to stay home as much as possible is pure, unadulterated boredom. After all, there are only so many television shows you can watch and workouts to post on Instagram. If you’re one of many who are looking for new things to do, consider taking it back to the basics with a good old jigsaw puzzle.

You won’t be alone. In fact, people are buying puzzles right now at an unprecedented rate. “There has been an extraordinary increase in jigsaw puzzle sales over the past three to four weeks,” says Ben Jamesson, vice president of marketing and product development at BuffaloGames. “At some retailers, we have even seen a 1200% increase when compared to the same time period last year. Activities that people can do while social distancing at home are in high demand right now.”

With that in mind, puzzles can be pretty hard to find right now, but if you aren’t picky, there are still tons of jigsaws available. If you’re ready to start puzzling but don’t know where to start, Jamesson says piece count is an easy jumping-off point.

“I would recommend starting with a 300- or 500-piece puzzle because you can finish them in a weekend or even a single evening if you put your mind to it,” he says. Then if that’s too easy, you can graduate to the puzzles with 1,000, 2,000 or even 3,000 pieces.