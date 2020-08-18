If you’re in the market for a great new desktop computer and are considering moving over to the Mac ecosystem, Amazon has a stellar deal on tap for you Tuesday, with a sale that’s been a long time in the making: a new, discounted iMac with Retina 5K Display.

The new iMac is a powerful system with just about everything you need to get any job done, and this sale is the first time it’s been discounted. Picking one up will ensure you’re prepared to take on work, school or even that storied leisure time we’ve heard so much about.

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 Processor) ($1,689.93, originally $1,799; amazon.com )

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Processor) ($1,894.93, originally $1,999; amazon.com )

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 Processor) ($2,299, originally $2,179; amazon.com)

What comes with this package? Plenty of power and reliability, starting with the screen. It includes a 27-inch monitor that can handle all your productivity needs at once. With 500 nits of brightness, text is super sharp, with True Tone technology for a more comfortable and natural viewing experience. The screen is constructed from a special nano-texture glass meant to help reduce glare.

Under the hood, the 27-inch iMac is powered by up to a 10-core Intel Core i7 processor to power your Photoshop edits, video masterpieces, or musical creations — whatever you can throw at it. Homework assignments won’t know what hit them. You also get up to a whopping 32GB of memory, which means you can fly through even the most demanding of tasks.

Depending on your configuration, you can get great graphics options as well, with an AMD Radeon Pro 500X series to power through more intensive tasks. When it comes to storage, you get up to 8TB of SSD storage to make sure you can keep all those important files front and center. Say goodbye to the trash can, as you’ve got everything at your fingertips.

These are some great configurations at even better prices, especially if you’ve had your eyes on a new Mac for a while. And there’s no better time to take home some new tech than when you’re getting back into the grind.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.