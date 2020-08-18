Mali president detained by troops, per African Union official

(CNN) Troops in Mali have arrested the country's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in a suspected coup, according to the chairman of the African Union.

Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned news of the arrests, in a tweet posted Tuesday.

"I strongly condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and other members of the Malian Government and call for their immediate release," Mahamat wrote.

1/3:Je condamne énergiquement l'arrestation du President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, le Premier Ministre et autres membres du Gouvernement maliens et appelle à leur libération immédiate. #Mali — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) August 18, 2020

He added that he called on "the mutineers to cease all use of violence," and asked the international community to oppose any use of force.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malian Prime Minister Cisse had posted a plea to troops on Facebook, asking the military to put down its arms and engage in dialogue.

Read More