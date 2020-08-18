Mali president detained by troops, per African Union official

(CNN) Troops in Mali have arrested the country's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in a suspected coup, according to the chairman of the African Union.

Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemned news of the arrests, in a tweet posted Tuesday.

He added that he called on "the mutineers to cease all use of violence," and asked the international community to oppose any use of force.

Smoke rises from the residence of Mali's finance minister Kassim Tapo in Bamako on Aug. 18, 2020.

On Tuesday, crowds took to the streets in Bamako, surrounding the capital city's independence monument. A building owned by Mali's Minister of Justice was set on fire and looted.

The unrest in Mali's capital followed reports of an attempted mutiny Tuesday morning at a military camp 15 km outside of the city, confirmed to CNN by a diplomatic source who had been briefed by local officials. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak on the subject.

Read More