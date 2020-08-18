This chip-eating Kenyan comic is keeping Africans entertained on social media

(CNN) Elsa Majimbo is taking over social media by providing comic relief on Instagram and Twitter amid the Covid-19 pandemic .

The Kenyan comic, whose relatable monologues often go viral, films from her home in Nairobi, the country's capital city.

In the video, the 19-year-old talked about being in isolation at the time and wanting to be left alone.

"Why am I missing you? There is no reason for me to miss you... do I pay your rent? Do I provide food for you? Why are you missing me?" she added, still laughing.

The quirky humor in the video earned Majimbo many reshares and more than 250,000 views from users across the continent, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

She told CNN she did not expect the video to get as much attention as it did, but many people related to it.

"It was the time we had just gotten to lockdown, and everyone was telling me they missed me, and I literally like being away from people, so I thought to myself, 'Let me make a video about that,'" she said.

"I did not expect all the attention, but it happened, and I am glad it did."

Since going viral, Majimbo has made more videos combining dry humor and criticism around the subject matters she decides to film about.

Many of the videos have more than 250,000 views on Instagram and an average of 50,000 views on Twitter.

Some of the videos have also been featured on American owned cable channel, Comedy Central

Eating crunchy chips

Majimbo often incorporates eating crunchy chips, which has become one of her signature moves, to emphasize her points in her monologues.

"In the first video that trended, I ate chips. A lot of people seemed to like it. There were a lot of comments asking me to do it again. So, I was like, OK whatever, and I did it again," she told CNN.

The comic sensation additionally wears tiny dark sunglasses as a prop in her videos. Just like crunching on chips, the '90s shades are for emphasizing on points made in her skits, she said.