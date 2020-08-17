America's 2020 election may already be irrevocably tainted

This was excerpted from the August 17 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

Either way, trust in elections — the bedrock principle of democracy itself -- will be catastrophically eroded.

If elections were decided by boats...

If elections were decided by boats rather than votes, Trump would already have a second term. Asked in July if he was the underdog in the presidential race, Trump pointed to his popularity among boaters. "You look at the intercoastal in Florida, you look at the lakes, you see thousands of boats with Trump signs," he said. On Saturday, Trump supporters set out to prove it, mustering a "Mother of all Boat Parades" in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record . The Florida event was expected to include over a thousand boats , but no official count has been announced, per CNN affiliate WFLA (WFLA) . Let's hope there is no boater fraud.

'They're going to engage in lies'

Last week, Trump flirted with the racist conspiracy theory that Kamala Harris, a California-born US citizen, is not eligible to be vice president. Biden's ticket mate isn't surprised at all, she told TheGrio on Saturday. "I'm very clear-eyed about the fact that they are going to engage, as you said, in what they have done throughout his administration, which is, let's just be very candid and straightforward: They're going to engage in lies. They're going to engage in deception."

Cancel that balloon order

The pandemic has stolen everybody's fun.

US political conventions are normally riotous pageants of political excess, punctuated by the evocative mechanics of democracy — like the state-by- state roll call to anoint a presidential nominee and the schmalz of red-white-and-blue balloon drops after a potential President makes their case to the nation. But in the age of social distancing, the party spectaculars risk looking like everyone's office Zoom call.

Though he's leading the race, Biden is under pressure to make a compelling case that he has the energy, vision and plans to replace the President -- though he has benefited from conditions robbing Trump of his best assets: the capacity to put on a show and to energize his own base voters with whirling speeches and rallies. Both candidates will likely miss out on the "convention bounce" in polling that usually follows their big speeches, in these toned down events.

Then there is the future of conventions themselves. In recent years, as the political spinners turned these fabled events into endless infomercials, the interest of television networks has begun to wane. If online snoozers accelerate the process, US party conventions may join the list of post-coronavirus traditions that may never be the same again.

'I feel differently about China than I've ever felt'

"A lot has changed since the two countries signed a partial trade agreement in January — nearly two years after the United States fired the first shots in a bruising trade war. That truce reduced some tariffs the US government had imposed on China while averting new ones. Beijing also agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of agricultural goods.

"Even so, January's trade deal appears to be largely intact. White House advisor Kudlow said last week that China has "substantially" increased its purchases of US goods. During the month of July alone, China bought more than 4.6 million metric tons of soybeans from the United States, according to a CNN Business calculation using US Department of Agricultural data.

"Asked about the status of trade talks Friday, US President Donald Trump was cryptic. 'We're doing very well on our trade deal,' he said. 'But I feel differently about China than I've ever felt.'

