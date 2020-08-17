Washington football team hires first Black president in NFL history

(CNN) For the first time in league history, an NFL team has a Black president.

On Monday the Washington football organization welcomed Jason Wright, a 38-year-old former NFL running back, to a role "responsible for leading the organization's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing," according to a new release from the franchise.

We are happy to announce that we have appointed Jason Wright as Team President. pic.twitter.com/nIoUvoKON9 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2020

Wright spent seven years -- from 2004 to 2011 -- in the backfield for four teams: the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. Following his retirement as a player, the former Northwestern Wildcat went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago.

"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason," said Washington team owner Daniel Synder. "His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league."

