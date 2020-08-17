Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son wins Junior Golf tournament

(CNN) Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie is a chip off the old block when it comes to golf.

Charlie bested all the boys competing in the age 11 category, shooting three under 33 across nine holes while finishing with three birdies. He beat the second place finisher by 5 strokes.

Woods, 44, was in attendance, and he could be seen in photos shared on social media acting as Charlie's caddy for portions of the event, carrying his bag of clubs between rounds.

This isn't the first time Woods Sr. has been seen pictured caddying for his son. In January, video surfaced of Charlie hitting balls on a practice range ahead of a junior tournament in Florida, with his dad standing behind him. The video, taken from a distance, set social media abuzz.

