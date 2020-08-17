Man tried to take WWE star Sonya Deville hostage in her Florida home, authorities say

(CNN) A South Carolina man obsessed with WWE star Sonya Deville was arrested Sunday after he drove to Florida and broke into the wrestler's home armed with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace, authorities said.

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, had been planning for eight months to take the victim hostage, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thomas "was clearly on a mission to inflict harm."

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Chronister said.

Thomas parked his car at a nearby church and walked to Deville's home in Lutz, a Tampa suburb; he then cut a hole in the patio screen, and watched and listened through the window for up to four hours, the sheriff's office said.

