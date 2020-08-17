At least 18 arrested in Seattle after a protest is declared a riot

(CNN) At least 18 people were arrested in Seattle Sunday night when a riot was declared during an anti-police demonstration in the SODO neighborhood, just south of downtown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police did not say what charges the arrestees face.

Police said the march, which began in Seattle's International District around 7 p.m., started peacefully with about 100 protesters accompanied by vehicles following behind with the group, which was headed toward Seattle's police officer union building. Then "shortly after 10 p.m., someone in the crowd set off a large explosive and attempted to break out a police vehicle window," police said.

Several officers have been injured, and arrests made on 4th Avenue. This has been declared a riot. Officers taking projectiles and fireworks. Please stay out of the area. We will update with additional information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 17, 2020

Protesters then began throwing rocks, bottles, and explosives at officers, police said. Video from CNN affiliate KIRO shows what appears to be fireworks exploding near officers as police attempted to disperse the crowd. Officers used pepper spray and blast balls to disperse the demonstrators, police said. KIRO reported that the protest ended around 11:30 p.m.

At least three officers were injured, some struck with explosives and rocks, police said. Seattle Fire Department responded to treat the injured officers; one officer required hospitalization.

Seattle police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be available later.