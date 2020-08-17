Man charged in connection with death of Texas scientist, mother who was killed during her morning run

(CNN) Police in Plano, Texas, arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of a scientist who was a mother of two.

Bakari Abiona Moncrief

Sarmistha Sen, 43, went for her usual early morning jog August 1. Her body was found less than two hours later near a creek, according to Plano Police Department in a release. Police classified her death as a homicide and an arrest affidavit said her death was the result of "blunt force injuries" consistent with evidence found at the scene of the crime.

Bakari Abiona Moncrief of Frisco, Texas was charged with capital murder in connection with Sen's death and is being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney, Texas, according to a press release from the Plano police.

Moncrief's attorney Joshua Andor told CNN that his client was arraigned Monday afternoon on the murder charge but could not comment on anything else. Moncrief also was charged in connection with a burglary that took place near the scene of where Sen's body was found, police said.

Moncrief was arrested for the burglary August 1, according to Collin County Jail records, and according to police, Moncrief was identified as a person of interest in Sen's death at the time of his arrest.

Read More