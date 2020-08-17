A high school student in Oklahoma knowingly went to school with coronavirus

(CNN) An Oklahoma high school student exposed 17 other students to coronavirus after attending school with a positive diagnosis.

The unnamed student at Westmoore High School in Oklahoma City attended the first day of school on August 13 after testing positive for coronavirus. An anonymous tipster quickly told school officials about the student's status, Dawn Jones, director of communications and community relations for Moore Public Schools, told CNN.

Jones said school officials were later told that because the student was asymptomatic, the student assumed their quarantine should only last five days, though the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends asymptomatic patients quarantine for 10 days. Jones did not say when the student tested positive.

The student's parent told school officials they had misunderstood the information they received from physicians, Jones said.

The student has reentered quarantine and once confirmed to have no symptoms at the end of quarantine, they can return to school, she said.

