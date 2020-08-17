New Jersey couple dies hours apart just two days after losing their son to coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy says

(CNN) A New Jersey couple married for 62 years died hours apart just two days after losing their son to coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press conference last week.

John Freda, a 51-year-old optician who was best described as funny, thoughtful, intelligent and introspective, lost his battle with Covid-19 on April 22, said Murphy. His parents, Larry and Vicki, died just two days later and hours apart. The couple also died from Covid-19, according to a state official.

"Three tremendous and loving souls all taken from the same family within a span of 48 hours," said Murphy, who spoke to members of the family before announcing the deaths at the press conference on August 12. "The Freda family remains in our thoughts and our prayers."

We remember Larry and Vicki Freda, and their son, John. One family.



A "proud Jersey product all the way," John Freda loved writing, drawing, art and superhero movies, Murphy said. He died just one month shy of what would have been his 52nd birthday.

His parents "were inseparable," Murphy said at his press conference. "And there is a tragic poetry, as I mentioned, that they would both leave this life on the same day, literally within hours of each other."

