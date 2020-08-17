Ohio newlyweds donate and serve wedding reception food to local shelter

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Ohio newlyweds turned their canceled reception into an act of service by donating their reception food to a local women's shelter.

Before the pandemic hit, Tyler and Melanie Tapajna, of Parma, Ohio, had arranged to celebrate their nuptials in a more traditional way. They had planned a large 150-person party, and booked a DJ and local caterers to help ring in their big day in August.

But as venues began to cancel events due to coronavirus, the couple -- like countless others with scheduled ceremonies in 2020 -- had to change their plans.

The couple opted to ditch the large gathering, for safety reasons, and donate what would have been the food at their party -- from Ohio-based food truck and catering service Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers -- to a shelter.

"It was really either have the big wedding or donate the food," Melanie Tapajna told CNN. "We were actually kind of excited I think more about donating the food than being stressed during the wedding."

