(CNN) Get ready for wall-to-wall basketball.

After officially resuming the 2019-20 NBA season on July 30, the regular season has ended and the 2020 NBA playoffs tip off Monday with a full slate of games.

With the season resuming inside of a "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida and more people working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the games are spread out more and now start early in the afternoon.

That means you will get basketball all day and night through at least the first week of action, as teams play through the first round. As teams begin to get eliminated, that may change. Until then, enjoy the constant stream of basketball games this week.

Matchups

