Two men charged in long-unsolved 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

(CNN) A federal grand jury has indicted two men in the long-unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, the pioneering DJ of Run-DMC who was killed in 2002, prosecutors said Monday.

Nearly 18 years later, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal indictment alleging that Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington conspired to kill Jam Master Jay in retaliation for a drug dispute.

Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said law enforcement never gave up on solving the cold case.

"It was important to us then and remains extremely important to us now to bring justice for the victim, his family, friends and the community that cared so much about those events," he said.

