Florida sheriff's lieutenant dies after being hospitalized for weeks with coronavirus

(CNN) A 20-year veteran of a sheriff's department in South Florida has died of Covid-19 after weeks in the hospital.

Lt. Aldemar "Al" Rengifo Jr., 47, of the Broward County Sheriff's office (BSO) died Sunday, according to a BSO press release. Rengifo had been hospitalized since July 27.

He is survived by his wife and son as well as a host of relatives and friends, the release said.

Rengifo was a member of the BSO for more than 20 years and most recently was assigned to the Youth and Neighborhood Services Bureau, the statement said.

Read More