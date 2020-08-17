(CNN) A standoff that began Sunday at a home in Texas has ended peacefully, Cedar Park Police announced on their Twitter account.

"The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully. The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate," police tweeted.

The status of the suspect was not immediately known.

CNN previously reported that the standoff began Sunday afternoon when police were responding to a call at a home in the Austin suburb from a woman who said her son "had kicked in the door and was acting very aggressive," Cedar Park Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said at a press briefing that night.

When responding officers went into the house, "they were met with gunfire" and the "officers returned gunfire," Harmon said. Three officers were shot, but are stable and "doing well," Harmon said.

