Police pick up penguin found waddling along rural English road

(CNN) Police in central England were surprised to find a penguin waddling along a village street on Sunday morning.

Officers patrolling in Strelley, Nottinghamshire, spotted the small bird "marching" in the middle of the road, according to a police statement sent to CNN Monday.

Police "quickly moved to question him on what he was doing walking in the middle of a road," according to the release, before returning the Humboldt penguin to his home on a farm around a mile away.

"We were very surprised when we came across a penguin on our shift," said Police Constable Gareth Philp of Nottinghamshire Police.

Po-Po had escaped from his home around a mile away.

"We see some very interesting things while out on patrol, but a penguin walking up the middle of the road has to be one of the more bizarre findings we have come across."

Read More