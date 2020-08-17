Nancy Kegan Smith is an archivist and former director of the Presidential Materials Division at the National Archives and Records Administration. She writes and lectures on first ladies and is co-editor of "Modern First Ladies: Their Documentary Legacy." Diana B. Carlin, a professor emerita of communication at Saint Louis University, writes and lectures on the history of first ladies and their legacies. Anita McBride is an executive-in-residence at American University in Washington, DC, directing the First Ladies Initiative. She was second-term chief of staff to Laura Bush. The opinions expressed here are their own. Read more opinion articles at CNN.

(CNN) George Floyd's tragic death and the re-energized Black Lives Matter movement have generated a national discussion on race relations and how to address long-term systemic racism. In crisis situations Americans often look to political leaders for direction, words of comfort, empathy and solutions.

Too often overlooked are the words and deeds of a powerful group of non-elected public figures — first ladies — who confront controversy and demonstrate to all Americans what Abraham Lincoln called the " better angels of our nature ."

Nancy Kegan Smith

Diana B. Carlin

Historians have called first ladies "mirrors" of their times . And throughout the complicated history with race in the United States, many first ladies accepted the challenge and advanced society in ways small and large. However, three first ladies in particular did much more. They were leaders in generating societal support for civil right issues.

Although they came from very different backgrounds — an aristocratic New Yorker, a nature-loving Texan and an African American from the South Side of Chicago — each in her own way championed African Americans' rights to acceptance, respect and inclusion in the form of voting rights, quality education and civil rights.

Anita McBride

And in spite of facing death threats, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson and Michelle Obama pushed forward trying to address systemic racism in different eras and in different ways.