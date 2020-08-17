Barbara Boxer, a Democrat, is a former US Senator from California and a former US Representative of California's 6th District. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As the United States faces multiple crises, Americans need a specific kind of leader -- a forward-looking, empathetic one. After working with Joe Biden in Congress for several decades, I have no doubt that he not only meets, but exemplifies, these character traits.

He has proven himself to be a politician who cares about the pain of others and who deftly consoles those in need by encouraging them to dream of a better tomorrow. While Joe has demonstrated such concern on countless of occasions, I'll share two instances that stand out in my memory.

When I was in the House of Representatives in 1994, a former colleague of mine, Illinois Rep. Marty Russo, had a terrifying health scare. His son, Tony, had been diagnosed with cancer. Distraught by the sudden news, Marty turned to Joe for counsel. Having lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash in the early 1970s, Joe was particularly adept at taking in someone else's pain and then guiding them through it.

Joe certainly came through for our colleague, helping both he and his son navigate the long and arduous treatment and recovery process. For 30 days, Tony battled the disease from a hospital bed. And for 30 days, Joe called Tony and Marty to cheer them up and remind them that individually, and as a family, they would get through the worst of it.

After a long fight, and several months of recovery at home, Tony successfully beat cancer. All of us who witnessed Joe's handling of this health crisis were struck by his kindness, compassion and, perhaps more importantly, his optimistic outlook that lifted everyone's spirits during the hardest moments. And we weren't the least bit surprised when two years later, in 1996, Tony asked Joe to officiate at his wedding. Joe, of course, obliged.

