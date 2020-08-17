(CNN) As Americans mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, we should thank those responsible for its passage. That includes a cohort few have thought about: tomboys.

In fact, there are more than 22,000 19th-century mentions of the word "tomboy" in Newspapers.com's archives. True, not all of them are positive (and some are about a horse named Tomboy). Some writers called tomboys dangerous, or vulgar, and asserted that girls using their brains for studying or horseplay siphoned blood from where it belonged: the womb.

Make no mistake: the reasons for this push to give girls some aspect of boyhood were ultimately nefarious and baldly racist. Femininity in the late 19th and early 20th century was stitched to frailty for White women of means, who were bound by the " cult of domesticity " or the "cult of true womanhood." This social code, dramatized famously by Charlotte Perkins Gilman in "The Yellow Wallpaper," dictated that women strive for piety, purity, submissiveness and domesticity.

English-born US physician Elizabeth Blackwell, (1821 - 1910), the first woman doctor in the US.

And yet, the tomboyism these middle- and- upper-class White girls experienced in childhood profoundly changed some of them, not because it nicely prepped their wombs or made them more alluring, but because it made them feel they deserved some version of equality with men, even if that equality excluded women of color, and often still does. Being a tomboy was a way to wriggle out of the cult of domesticity and few wanted to go back in.

Many of these tomboys went on to lead extraordinary lives. Historian Reneé Sentilles went through volumes of biographies of exceptional 19th- and early 20th-centiry women, finding that every single one of them claimed to have been a childhood tomboy.

Childhood tomboys Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell and Sara Josephine Baker became some of the country's first female doctors. Childhood tomboy Charlotte Cushman became one of the country's greatest actors, and played both female and male roles. Childhood tomboy Frances Willard, who cut her hair short, championed her tomboy identity, and called herself Frank, became one of the country's most important suffragists

Frances Willard, circa 1880.

So did Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who described herself as a " carefree tomboy ." In reality, she was fighting to release herself from the strangling gender roles forced upon women, to change the law so women could own property; to push forward an abolitionist agenda; and to secure women's right to vote -- which ultimately happened 18 years after her death.

By the end of the 19th century, it was becoming so unremarkable for girls to partake of "boy" activities that newspapers started arguing against using the word tomboy at all. An 1898 Harper's Bazaar article declared : "The passing of the tomboy is complete... The girl of to-day at her American best is a hearty, healthy, happy, graceful child." Tomboy was an "antiquarian's word," it noted. Instead, call these kids "all-American girls."

Of course, the point hadn't been to make these girls feminists. Their tomboyism was supposed to subside at puberty so they could take up their proper baby-making duty. As Joseph Lee, father of the playground movement, wrote in 1915 : "a girl should be a tomboy during the tomboy age, and the more of a tomboy she is the better." That age was eight to 13, and he warned about "adhesions to a passing phase. It is not a perpetual tomboy we are trying to produce."

Because what would perpetual tomboys look like? Suffragists.

When those early generations of tomboys came of age, many became "New Women." They were women's rights advocates who flouted many gender norms, rode bicycles solo and ditched the domestic sphere for the public arena. These early tomboys bushwhacked, making way for suffragists who followed.

Today many people think "tomboy" is a sexist or outdated word, but it has a pivotal history. Whatever we call these girls who got a taste of freedom in childhood and grew up to try to spread more of that freedom around, we can appreciate their legacy.

The critics were right: When given an inch, tomboys took a mile, and ended up changing the world.