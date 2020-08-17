Butting heads with your child's grandparents? Here's how to make peace

(CNN) Raising children can feel like a game of whack-a-mole, dashing catastrophes left and right while trying to figure out if Bach or memory games would be better for their intellectual development.

A sage grandparent can be just the emergency rescue you need in your back pocket.

Or grandparents can serially throw a wrench in your parenting style. If that just described your predicament, know the problem doesn't only exist within your family:

Of more than 2,000 parents polled in a recent survey, nearly 45% reported butting heads with grandparents about their parenting choices, according to a report published Monday by The C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health by Michigan Medicine.

"It's kind of a universal experience," said poll co-director Sarah Clark, a research scientist in the department of pediatrics at the University of Michigan.