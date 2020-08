High BPA levels linked to 49% greater risk of death within 10 years, study says

Bisphenol A, or BPA, and phthalates are often called "everywhere chemicals" because they're found in so many products -- from the water bottle you to take to the gym to the flooring in your kitchen. Scientists have voiced concerns about these chemicals disrupting our bodies' hormones. Recent studies link them to a variety of fertility problems in men and women. The FDA says it is still investigating the safety of BPA and monitoring our exposure to phthalates to determine whether there is a risk.