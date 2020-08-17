High BPA levels linked to 49% greater risk of death within 10 years, study says
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 12:14 PM ET, Mon August 17, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Products that contain BPA or phthalates
Bisphenol A, or BPA, and phthalates are often called "everywhere chemicals" because they're found in so many products -- from the water bottle you to take to the gym to the flooring in your kitchen. Scientists have voiced concerns about these chemicals disrupting our bodies' hormones. Recent studies link them to a variety of fertility problems in men and women. The FDA says it is still investigating the safety of BPA and monitoring our exposure to phthalates to determine whether there is a risk.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Photos:Products that contain BPA or phthalates
Plastic food containers: Most people's exposure to BPA comes from food and water stored in plastic containers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BPA can leach from these containers into our meals, especially when they are heated in the microwave.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Photos:Products that contain BPA or phthalates
Nail polish: Phthalates are used to make plastics more flexible, according to the FDA, and are often found in cosmetics. For instance, phthalates help keep your nail polish from cracking. They're also found in shampoos and lotions.
Kids' toys: Phthalates can be found in kids' toys, rattles and teethers. "If a plastic product is flexible, it probably contains phthalates unless the label specifically says it does not," the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says. The biggest risk comes from items children place in their mouths. Congress has