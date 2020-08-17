Biking your way to better health: How to reboot your workout routine

Join Dana Santas for a seven-part series to learn how to reboot your workout routine — and stick with it. Here's Part V.

(CNN) If you've been following along, we're well into the reboot of your workout routine. If you're just joining now, take a moment to review how we've set the foundation for establishing a sustainable exercise habit, mastered how to move properly and learned how to use free weights to increase strength and boost our metabolism.

And last week in Part IV , we covered why and how to add cardiovascular exercise into your workouts. Cycling is also cardio, but, due to its popularity, I wanted to give it special attention.

During lockdown, both indoor and outdoor bike purchases rose dramatically, and for good reason. Cycling offers all the mental and physical health benefits of other forms of cardio, including weight loss, without many disadvantages.

Remember, in the last art