The first Annual Zappos VIP Sale has officially kicked off, and the discounts from this footwear, clothing and accessory e-retailer are seriously good. It’s named after the Zappos VIP loyalty program, and while you don’t have to be signed up for it to take advantage of the sale, you can get additional bonuses if you are a VIP member.

Zappos VIP customers will earn 10 times the usual amount of points — 10 points for every $1 spent — on their purchases during the sale. If you’re an Amazon Prime member and have your Prime membership linked to your Zappos account, the perks for being a VIP get even better: You’ll earn 11 points for every $1 spent during the sale.

All these points get recycled into more discounts: 100 VIP points get you a code that’s redeemable for $1 off on a future purchase. So if you’re a VIP and spend $100 with your Amazon Prime linked, you can get a $11 code for your next purchase after this one ships. Again, everyone can get in on the discounts, the VIP program is just a way to earn points for discounts off a future purchase (and it’s free to join).

Shoes, clothing, sunglasses, and more are on sale for women, men, and kids, with discounts on sneakers, running shoes, and sandals — plus coats and even denim to be worn in seasons to come. The Annual Zappos VIP Sale runs now through August 23, so shop before your favorite styles in your size sell out.

Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal ($41.98, originally $69.95; zappos.com)

Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal PHOTO: Zappos

These go-with-everything flatforms are perfect for giving maxi dresses a lift and pairing with cropped jeans. Plus, textile straps keep things comfy and secure.

Mizuno Wave Rider 23 ($104.99, originally $130.99; zappos.com)

Mizuno Wave Rider 23 PHOTO: Zappos

Mizuno’s much-loved Wave Rider shoes are almost $30 off during the sale. They’re revered for a sock-like fit and a ventilation system that keeps heat and humidity from building up mile after mile (just in time for the summer heatwaves).

Gucci GG0403SA ($157.50, originally $350; zappos.com)

Gucci GG0403SA PHOTO: Zappos

These tortoiseshell Gucci men’s shades look just as home on the boat as they do during a day at the park — and you can’t beat almost $200 off.

Adidas Originals Superstar Foundation ($60, originally $80; zappos.com)

Adidas Originals Superstar Foundation PHOTO: Zappos

The iconic adidas Superstar Foundations have been a go-to everyday shoe for years. Sizing is unisex, so size up two sizes for women’s fits.

Adidas Kids FortaRunX ($41.25, originally $55; zappos.com)

Adidas Kids FortaRunX PHOTO: Zappos

These top-rated pink tennis shoes add a pop of color to the usual gray and black sports attire — though they come in sizes for tinier feet, too.