Wayfair is a one-stop shop for all things related to home decor, but it’s also a great place to get some inspiration for that next big (or small!) home renovation project. If your to-do list for this summer has included replacing a vanity or switching out a sink, now’s the time: Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale runs now through September 29.

While the company is known for deals that range from everyday discounts to flash sales on select categories, it’s now marking down all the items you need for a major switch-up by up to 65%. All the discounts are applied automatically to your cart; you don’t need to type in any codes to save money. We’ve gone through to find some of the best deals on sale items from a farmhouse sink to a new reading light, all of which have a 4.5-star rating or more.

Vaughan Black Outdoor Wall Lantern ($85.99, originally $139.99, wayfair.com)

Vaughan Black Outdoor Wall Lantern PHOTO: Wayfair

A quick, inexpensive way to give the exterior of your house a facelift? Swap out the light fixtures. These modern farmhouse lanterns have clean lines and can be used indoors, too.

WFX Utility Storage Cabinet ($229.99, originally $399.99; wayfair.com)

WFX Utility Storage Cabinet PHOTO: Wayfair

If a new quarantine hobby has resulted in some, shall we say, expanded storage needs, this cabinet is more than 40% off and has a slim profile and clean lines that work great in smaller spaces. Plus, it has soft-close hinges for a little less noise.

Cleeve 30” Single Bathroom Vanity Set ($869.99, originally $1,450; wayfair.com)

Cleeve 30" Single Bathroom Vanity Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Small bathrooms get an immediate upgrade with this compact vanity set that offers a ton of storage, thanks to no fewer than five drawers and plenty of space in the under-sink cabinet. (For a really trendy look, swap out the included knobs for some in brushed brass.)

Addison Succulent 3-Piece Steel Wall Planter Set ($64.99, originally $109.99; wayfair.com)

Addison Succulent 3-Piece Steel Wall Planter Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Add some unexpected green to the walls with this steel planter set, which makes a great alternative to a print or other art. Plus, it’s a fun way to get the family or roommates around the table for a quick, fun gardening session.

Kohler Whitehaven Self-Trimming 36” L x 22” W Farmhouse Kitchen Sink ($899.99 originally $1,329; wayfair.com)

Kohler Whitehaven Self-Trimming 36" L x 22" W Farmhouse Kitchen Sink PHOTO: Wayfair

A new kitchen sink isn’t just practical (more room for dishes and prepping food!), but it’s a great way to give the room a facelift, too. Farmhouse sinks are one of the most popular styles out there right now, but the modern shape of this one will make it last beyond the trend. It comes in a variety of colors for anything from a rustic to a more industrial vibe.

Washlet K300 Elongated Toilet Seat Bidet ($699.99, originally $1,165.99; wayfair.com)

Washlet K300 Elongated Toilet Seat Bidet PHOTO: Wayfair

Don’t take our word for it — Americans have been buying these in an unprecedented way since the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020. Japanese manufacturer Toto’s Washlets are iconic, and this at-home version might not give you a robot, but it’ll do everything a bidet does with easy-to-install style (including temperature control, remote control, and yes, a heated seat).

Stonecrest 1 Light Dimmable Swing Arm Lamp ($189.99, originally $345; wayfair.com)