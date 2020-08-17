It’s no secret phones can get pretty dirty over time — in fact, they’ve been shown to harbor 10-times more bacteria than toilet seats. But fear not, as there are plenty of solutions out there for disinfecting, sanitizing and generally keeping your phone clean. From antimicrobial screen protectors to UV-C sanitation to screen cleaning kits, it’s not hard to find a method you like. And if you have the right materials at home, you don’t have to spend a dime.

In fact, we’re outlining methods to disinfect and sanitize right here in a living guide. We’ll break it down into ways to clean your screen and your whole phone, and then wrap it up with preventative measures like washing your hands. If your hands are clean, you simply won’t transfer as much dirt and germs to your phone. And just as we list the dos of phone maintenance, we list the don’ts, too, so be sure to consider these tips before you start scrubbing. Here are the basics:

Wash your hands

Make sure to power off your device

Wipe with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth

If needed, wet cloth with a gentle cleaner and scrub lightly (never spray directly onto your device)

Read on for more in-depth tips and tricks, as well as guides on how to clean and disinfect phone cases, ports and more.

How to clean your cell phone screen