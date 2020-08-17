CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

American Express announced on Monday that select Delta credit cards will get enhanced bonus categories through the rest of the year, and some card members will have the opportunity to earn extra Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) toward Delta elite status.

Now through December 31, card members with either the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card will earn 4 miles for each dollar spent at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, as well as 5 miles per dollar on eligible Delta purchases.

The Delta Gold personal and business credit cards normally earn 2 miles per dollar in both categories, meaning bonus points on the cards are doubled at restaurants and increased by 2½ times for Delta purchases until the end of 2020.

During the same time frame, Amex customers with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card will also get 5 miles per dollar on Delta purchases.

While these four Delta Platinum and Delta Reserve cards won’t earn the same restaurant bonus as the Delta Gold cards, they will earn 500 bonus miles and 500 bonus MQMs — which count toward Delta elite status — for each $1,000 spent on purchases, up to 25,000 bonus miles and 25,000 bonus MQMs. The additional MQMs are on top of any Status Boosts normally available with the cards.

Delta Amex Platinum and Reserve card members can earn bonus miles and MQMs for the rest of 2020. PHOTO: American Express

The addition of these new limited-time features continues the recent pattern of credit card issuers rolling out temporary enhancements to their travel card portfolios, since many of the normal perks of the cards can’t be effectively utilized during the pandemic.

Unlike some previous limited-time offers, these new temporary card features aren’t available to new Delta credit card applicants. Rather, the increased Delta Gold bonus categories are being offered to people who were existing card members prior to July 25, while the Delta Platinum and Delta Reserve additions are for customers who already had their cards prior to July 1.

Customers must first enroll their eligible Delta credit card in order to take advantage of these offers. Personal and business Delta Gold card members can visit americanexpress.com/deltagoldoffers to enroll. Delta Platinum and Reserve card members will find the offers in the Amex Offers section of the American Express website, or on the Amex mobile app.

Cards can be enrolled anytime during the promotional period from August 17 to December 31, 2020. However, card members must enroll their card first in order to earn bonus miles or MQMs on any subsequent eligible purchases.

CNN Underscored’s partner The Points Guy values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents apiece. That means you’re effectively earning a return of 4.8 cents per dollar at restaurants with the Delta Gold offers, and 6 cents per dollar on Delta purchases across all the eligible cards.

Delta Gold card members get 4 miles per dollar at restaurants through the end of 2020. PHOTO: American Express

Those returns are significantly better than the usual return in those categories with Delta cards, but still may not match the return on some premium credit cards you may have in your purse or wallet.

For instance, the American Express® Gold Card earns a similar 4 points per dollar at all restaurants — including on takeout and delivery — but The Points Guy values Amex Membership Rewards points at a significantly higher 2 cents per point. So it’s important to keep in mind the value of any rewards you earn with your credit card when deciding which card to use.

Related: Earn bonus points for both eating in and dining out with the American Express Gold card.

While Delta has already extended any elite status earned for 2020 all the way through to January 31, 2022, the airline has also announced that it will rollover any elite MQMs earned in 2020 to 2021. So any bonus MQMs earned from this promotion on Delta Platinum or Delta Reserve cards can either be applied to next year toward qualifying for 2022 elite status, or used this year to potentially increase your elite status level for 2021.

If you’re a Delta card member, you probably haven’t been able to use many of your card’s permanent benefits while travel is still greatly restricted at the moment, making these limited-time perks a welcome addition. In particular, if you’re looking ahead to being on the road in 2021 and want Delta elite status, the MQM bonus offer on the Delta Platinum and Reserve cards is definitely worth a look.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they’re subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.