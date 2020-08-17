Whether you’re looking for ways to cut down on your trips to the supermarket, or you’ve just decided to give the latest diet trend a whirl, going keto has never been easier.

From snacks and desserts to groceries and meats to ready-to-heat meals, keto meal delivery services are just a few clicks away. Juli Keene, a Los Angeles-based nutritionist, suggests thinking of keto more as a tool, rather than a diet, that focuses on increasing your metabolism by having you stick to lower-carb meals with plenty of vegetables and protein, while cutting out unhealthy fats and increasing healthy fats, such as avocado.

“By cutting carbs and sugar and increasing healthy fats and protein, you get rid of the constant hunger and food cravings that come with eating the usual high-carbohydrate American diet,” she says. “Controlling hunger-related hormones like ghrelin, leptin and insulin has much to do with the success and popularity of the keto diet.”

Ready to get started? We've rounded up nine keto-friendly subscription delivery services that will bring yummy snacks, treats and meals right to your doorstep.

Best gluten-free

Green Chef

Green Chef PHOTO: Green Chef

Who it’s for: The keto fan who likes to cook but is short on time.

The basics: If you want to stay out of the grocery stores, but still want to cook, consider this meal delivery service that offers a keto plan that includes the premeasured and prepared ingredients you’ll need to whip up tasty dishes at home.

What’s in the box: Choose from a new keto menu every week, with low-carb, gluten-free meals that feature meat and seafood main dishes and veggie sides. One recent week of menus included Cajun chicken with Dijonnaise, Moroccan shrimp bisque, pork chops with tzatziki, creamy French onion meatballs, and barramundi with creamy kale, among others.

Pricing: Pricing is based on your plan (three dinners for two; two dinners for four; or four dinners for two), with keto meals on sale for $7.66 per serving (regularly $12.99 per serving).

Sleek Treat

Sleek Treat PHOTO: Sleek Treat

Who it’s for: The sugar fiend trying to lose a few pounds.

The basics: Each box contains five to eight low-carb, gluten-free sweet treats all made with natural sugar substitutes. Prefer snacks with no added sugar? They’re available, too, as is cold shipping to prevent any melting.

What’s in the box: A variety of items ranging from cinnamon crunch bars, cookie dough bites and gummy bears, to keto cookies, lollipops and chocolate bars, to lemon mint candies, jellies and more.