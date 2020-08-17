The Echo Flex isn’t a top-of-the-line device with the sleekest build. It’s a white piece of plastic that resembles a brick power charger. The difference? It’s an Alexa-enabled speaker with a microphone array, small LED strip, speaker and USB-A port (which, surprisingly, is the most exciting part).

We’ll be the first to admit that there’s not a whole lot to get excited about with the Flex, but for $17.49 (originally $24.99), it’s the cheapest way to add Alexa into a room. It plugs directly into outlets, so any wiring or cable management can be tossed out the window. While that USB-A port can support charging a device, we suggest pairing it with one of three attachments for the Flex:

Let’s dive into why this affordable Alexa-powered device can flex its smarts to sit alongside the higher-priced Echos.

It’s all about the attachments